Health Insurance Innovations: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Health Insurance Innovations Inc. (HIIQ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.2 million.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.48 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.36 per share.
The Web-based health coverage provider posted revenue of $160.9 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $29.6 million, or $2.47 per share. Revenue was reported as $381.8 million.
Health Insurance Innovations expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $290 million to $350 million.
Health Insurance Innovations shares have risen 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $28.09, a fall of 22% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIIQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIIQ