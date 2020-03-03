Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nearing the end of his 34th season as a college basketball coach, the Miami Hurricanes' Jim Larranaga has no plans to quit. The 70-year-old Larranaga says he loves coaching, can't see himself doing anything else and has “no interest in ever retiring.” Larranaga is under contract through 2023-24. He has coached four NCAA Tournament teams in his nine seasons at Miami, but the Hurricanes went 14-18 a year ago. That was Larranaga's first losing record since 1997-98 at Bowling Green. This season Miami is 14-14 overall and 6-12 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with two regular-season games remaining.