Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat stand alone, the first team to beat the Milwaukee Bucks twice this season. Jae Crowder and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 points, Goran Dragic added 15 and the Heat beat the Bucks 105-89, moving to 2-0 against the NBA’s best team. Bam Adebayo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Heat, who improved to 39-22 and matched their win total from last season with 21 games remaining. Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 13 points for Milwaukee.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 41 points and Gary Trent Jr., added 24 to help the Portland Trail Blazers run away from the Orlando Magic 130-107. Hassan Whiteside had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Trevor Ariza scored 11 as the Blazers ended a 3-game losing streak by outscoring Orlando 38-19 in the final period on Monday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Standout defensive end Yannick Ngakoue no longer wants to sign a long-term deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ngakoue announced his desire to play elsewhere via social media. It could force Jacksonville to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old disgruntled defender and trade him. Ngakoue says "I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere.” Ngakoue has 37 1/2 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in four seasons. The speedy strip-sack specialist made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and had been seeking around $22 million a year to remain in Jacksonville.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nearing the end of his 34th season as a college basketball coach, the Miami Hurricanes' Jim Larranaga has no plans to quit. The 70-year-old Larranaga says he loves coaching, can't see himself doing anything else and has “no interest in ever retiring.” Larranaga is under contract through 2023-24. He has coached four NCAA Tournament teams in his nine seasons at Miami, but the Hurricanes went 14-18 a year ago. That was Larranaga's first losing record since 1997-98 at Bowling Green. This season Miami is 14-14 overall and 6-12 in the Atlantic Coast Conference with two regular-season games remaining.
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The NHL’s general managers seem unlikely to suggest changes to the emergency backup goaltender policy, even after 42-year-old Zamboni driver David Ayres became one of the biggest stories of the season by winning a game for Carolina last month. The issue was among the discussion points Monday, the first day of three days of meetings by the GMs. But the apparent consensus was that emergency goaltenders are called on so rarely that any reaction now would likely feel like an overreaction.
UNDATED (AP) — Dustin Johnson has decided not to play in the Olympics for the second straight time. His manager says in a text message that Johnson feels a trip to Japan would keep him from being ready for the FedEx Cup playoffs. That's a prize Johnson dearly wants to win. The Tokyo Games start two weeks after the British Open and end a week before the PGA Tour's lucrative postseason. Johnson's name was removed from the Olympic golf ranking on Monday. That leaves Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Webb Simpson as the leading four Americans. Qualifying ends June 21.
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 23 points and No. 5 UConn completed its seventh consecutive undefeated American Athletic Conference regular season with an 80-39 rout of South Florida. Crystal Dangerfield, Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin each added 13 points for the Huskies, who improved to 136-0 against AAC opponents. They open play in this season's tournament on Saturday, in their usual position as the top seed. Sydni Harvey had 16 points for South Florida, which had won three straight. UConn has never lost to South Florida. The Huskies will move to the Big East next season.
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Keyser scored 15 points, including a go-ahead layup with 1:23 left in overtime, and North Carolina Central beat Bethune-Cookman 71-68. Jibiri Blount had nine rebounds and four assists and scored 19 points for the Eagles (16-13, 12-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), including a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left tied it at 59 at the end of regulation. Deven Palmer grabbed 11 rebounds and Ty Graves scored 11 points for the NC Central, which entered the game tied for first in the conference with North Carolina A&T. Malik Maitland scored 17 points and Bailey and Cletrell Pope added 13 apiece for the fifth-place Wildcats (15-14, 9-6).