Lady Hawks prepare for state title showdown

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Championship week is here in Georgia with three teams from our area competing for a state title. The Central-Talbotton Lady Hawks are hoping to win their GHSA first title since 1986.
The No.1 seeded Hawks are facing a tough Wheeler County, seeded No. 3 in Class 1A-Public. Talbotton has cruised through the bracket with multiple big wins on their record, but they know this is no easy challenge. It will take a big effort to top Wheeler county for the title.
“They have pretty good guards and they're fast,” said junior guard Tyshemia Bunkley. “They will shoot if you leave them open, so we're going to play defense, get rebounds to set up offense and run an offense that helps break their defense apart.
Head coach Calvin Epps agrees with Bunkley.
“Oh yeah, we've got to play defense,” Epps said. “And we've got to make them work when they are on defense. Some of the games that we've seen, they didn't have to play defense so they're out running on offense, so we're going to make them play defense.”
Central-Talbotton and Wheeler County have their state title matchup set for Wednesday at 6 pm ET at the Macon Centreplex.
