Lee Co. organizations still inspiring hope one year later with tornado recovery efforts

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Several millions of dollars have gone back into the Lee County community to help with the Mar. 3 tornado rebuilding efforts throughout the past year. Organizations leading recovery efforts are still inspiring hope and generosity in Lee County even one year later.
As quickly as the Mar. 3 tornado brought tragedy and destruction to Lee County, strangers just as quickly became neighbors in the wake of devastation.
“One of the best ways I know that we can love others is through loving our neighbor," said Laura Eason, East Alabama Medical Center Chaplain.
Two days after the tornado, Eason created the organization MEND.
“I feel like that God put me in this position at this time for this very reason," Eason said.
MEND is helping with long-term recovery efforts.
“Having 23 deaths and over 100 injuries, over 200 homes destroyed and another 200 homes that had major damage, we knew that this was going to be a marathon; not a sprint," Eason said.
Eason says EAMC in Opelika served as a central gathering that Sunday afternoon.
“We were the heartbeat of the community. This is where people came that day looking for their loved ones. It was where community members just showed up that afternoon with food and things for the families that were gathering here," Eason explained.
MEND and their partners including the Chattahoochee Fuller Center, Samaritan’s Purse and Alabama Rural Ministry have built a combined total of more than 30 homes from the ground up in the past year. Even after all of the progress these organizations have made in the tornado recovery process, the work of these organizations is far from done.
“Working with that family on so, some still are recouping some financial losses. Some are still doing with emotional trauma and so just providing them and linking them those resources, but there’s still a significant amount of building," said Lisa Pierce, Alabama Rural Ministry Executive Director.
Individuals even took it upon themselves to lend a hand in the immediate aftermath without hesitation.
“I just thought that I’d just drive until I see someone who needed help and I drove down past the middle school about a mile and a half and I saw this man cutting and his wife and some kids and it looked like he needed some help so, I just stopped and asked and he said yes so here I am," said Greg Mann last March.
Eason says seeing the way the community continues to support one another provides a positive message.
“It’s been a message of hope and reconciliation and moving forward and that’s been one of the key things of MEND is again to help people mind, body and spirit," Eason said.
MEND is still accepting donations and Eason says 100% of the money donated goes directly to Lee County tornado recovery efforts. You can also send a check to MEND by making it out to Lee County Disaster Relief Fund and mailing it to: EAMC Foundation, 2000 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801.
You can also sign up to join one of MEND’s volunteer committees.
Alabama Rural Ministries has volunteer opportunities. They’re also having a workday on Saturday, March 21. If you are interested in volunteering for this next workday, you can email Andrew Baird at andrew@arm-al.com.
