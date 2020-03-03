More Rain & Storms for Super Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain and storms will continue off-and-on today through Thursday before we dry out again on Friday heading into the weekend. In the meantime, an additional 3-5” of rain is expected to fall across the Valley through Thursday, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for any flooding concerns. Fortunately, the severe weather threat has diminished for Super Tuesday and the anniversary of March 3rd, but we’ll keep an eye on the potential for strong storms the next couple of days. As of right now, the threat looks low though.