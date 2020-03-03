NFL mentors give back to game but also get a lot out of it

"To actually see John Randle in person I was pretty stoked," said Texas A&M D-lineman Justin Madubuike. "I used to watch his film of the Vikings when I was in high school and to see him in person and to meet him and talk to him was pretty spectacular. It's pretty incredible. John Randle's one of the greats in the NFL. And to have him in your corner and he tells you that if you need to talk about anything just let me know, it helps a lot."