Smiths Station continues rebuilding one year after devastating tornadoes

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Although no lives were lost in Smiths Station, Alabama, hundreds of families were impacted and some lost everything.
“That house is gone, that house is gone, this house is gone, this house is gone and these are not going to rebuild," Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland said.
Copeland said one year ago more than 400 families experienced tragedy.
“The total impact area was total annihilation, everything was gone. I would attribute it to looking something like a war zone. I don’t ever want to experience it again,” Copeland said.
But now he says everything is back to as normal as can be expected one year after a devastating tornado.
“Just in this past two weeks have we gotten back to where the cell phone tower and everything is complete," Copeland said.
“I definitely think it’s something that’s branded into my brain forever now,” Taylor Verbowski said.
Smiths Station saw terrifying damage, lost trees, downed power lines, and homes ruined.
“When you got here you just stopped and looked around and you try to grasp everything, you were in shock because it’s just something that storms come through all the time but nothing compares to this, nothing,” Eddie Ashcraft said.
One woman received a new home with the help of Samaritan’s Purse, but it took until November to get in it.
“Not realizing what you have until it’s gone,” Ashcraft said of the biggest thing she’s learned in the past year.
She also said volunteers meant everything, shining through like sunshine breaking through rain clouds.
“In this small town, who knew we would have so many volunteers from all over come to us like people actually do care and want to help each other," Verbowski said.
“I saw the best of humanity and our citizens are still with that stronger together than we’ve ever been," Copeland said.
Smiths Station held a moment of silence at 3:03 p.m. to recognize and reflect on today’s one year anniversary. They still have funds leftover if you need any final help cleaning up post-storm.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.