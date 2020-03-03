Two cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has confirmed that the Peach State is seeing its first confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Two people from the Fulton County area have test positive for the COVID-19 virus. Both patients lived together and one recently returned from Italy.
Both patients have mild symptoms and are being isolated in their home with other relatives to keep the virus from spreading.
Cases of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in more than a dozen states.
The Georgia Department of Health is working to identify any contacts who may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious.
People who are identifed as having been exposed will be contacted directly by a DPH epidemiologist and monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
We are told that because of the precautions that this couple took, the risk of the virus spreading to the community is low.
Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading President Trump’s coronavirus efforts, says that a vaccine could be heading to clinical trials in as few as six weeks.
President Trump says he is urging drug companies to accelerate the process of creating a vaccine.
