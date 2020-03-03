100+ volunteers read to students in Columbus for Read Across America Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Each year, the first Monday of March is dubbed National Read Across America Day and the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley participates in a major way every year.
For the fifth year in a row, over 100 volunteers read to Pre-K through second grade students at 13 local schools.
This year, the group visited Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School.
“This week we’re celebrating Read Across America and we have volunteers who are coming in to read with our students, K through second grade students. So they are excited that our visitors are here. Everything that they do requires reading, so it starts early. We want them to start in the early grades embracing reading and enjoying it," said Principal Kaprice Bentley-Brown.
The group of volunteers started the initiative Friday, Feb. 28 and will continue through today, Mar. 3.
