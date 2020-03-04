Alert Center Action Day for Wednesday

All of the Valley though remains under a Flash Flood Watch through Thursday evening with another 2-4” of rainfall possible over the next 36 hours. Patchy dense fog will also pose issues for the morning commute today and tomorrow before we finally dry out and receive another welcome dose of sunshine on Friday. Temperatures will stay in the low 60s and upper 50s during the afternoons through the early part of the weekend but fall into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday morning. Eventually though, a warming trend will take over Sunday, and of course, more rain chances in the forecast by Monday!