Columbus police make arrest in Thanksgiving night murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in a shooting that claimed the life of a man on Thanksgiving night.
Arrests warrants were issued for Tyrone Ali Washington on Mar. 3 in the murder of 54-year-old Grady Williams.
Washington was already incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges. Warrants were served to him at the jail.
Washington is being charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday, Mar. 6 at 9:00 a.m.
