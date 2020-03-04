Ellerslie community remembers devastating tornado one year later

“You know, I could hear wind and things hitting the ground and stuff, but it didn’t sound like anything major," said Travis Greene. So, when I walked out to see trees literally laid out everywhere around the house, I was really surprised. Many in the area were shocked by the scene. Some saying it resembled a war zone with trees down blocking roadways, damaging roofs, and displacing some from their homes. But instead of panicking, this community started working to help their neighbors.”