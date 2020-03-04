GUEST SEGMENT: Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.
Once you turn 50, it is important to get regular screenings to make sure you are healthy.
Piedmont Columbus Regional and the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition are teaming up to provide free colorectal screenings throughout Columbus in March.
Those taking advantage of the screenings will be given a take-home testing kit, collect a stool sample, send it back and receive results by mail.
Free screening kits will be given out at the John B. Amos Cancer Center on Friday, Mar. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
