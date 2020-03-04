Heavy Rain Threat Wednesday Into Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong area of low pressure will push across the Southeast over the next couple of days. Ahead of it, multiple rounds of heavy storms are expected beginning Wednesday morning, continuing into Thursday. A storm or two could become strong to severe south of Highway 80.
The main concern is flooding in central Alabama & Georgia, where 2-4" of rain is forecast to fall over the next couple of days. Isolated totals could exceed 6". As a result, a flood watch is in effect until Thursday afternoon.
Sunshine & cooler temperatures return for Friday and into the weekend as a cold front sweeps across the south!
