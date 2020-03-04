Industrial supplier investing $23.9M in Auburn expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An industrial equipment supplier is expanding its Auburn operation.
Borbet Alabama is investing $23.9 million and will create 25 new jobs over the next two years.
Borbet is recognized as a specialist in design excellence and high-quality production. The company has been located in Auburn since 2008 and one of the largest industrial employers in the community
Borbet is located in the Auburn Technology Park North.
