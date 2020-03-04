650 jobs up for grabs at Columbus job and resource fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Job seekers in the Columbus area will have plenty of opportunities available for them at an upcoming job and resource fair.
Amerigroup and Goodwill are partnering to bring a job and resource fair with 650 openings to the Columbus community this week.
There will be 37 vendors present at the fair, including Anthem, Aflac, Hamilton Relay and Hardee’s.
Applicants should come with a resume and be prepared for an on-site interview.
Amerigroup representatives will also have other resources available for attendees.
Organizers say that their purpose with this job fair is to help connect employers and job seekers and provide job seekers with opportunities right in the community.
The fair is being held Thursday, Mar. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Frank Chester Recreation Center.
