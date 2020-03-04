Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

TRANSGENDER SPORTS-ARIZONA
Arizona House GOP rams through transgender sports ban bill
PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona House have rammed through a contentious proposal that would ban transgender student athletes from participating on the team that aligns with their gender identity. Minority Democrats were unified in opposition, saying it unfairly targeted transgender girls. The proposal from Republican Rep. Nancy Barto passed on a 31-29 party-line vote Tuesday and now moves to the GOP-controlled Senate. Hours of debate laid bare deep philosophical differences between the parties over transgender rights and the rights of athletes to engage in sports. The Arizona measure is one of several making their way through GOP-controlled state legislatures this year backed by the Scottsdale-based Alliance Defending Freedom.
MALNOURISHED CHILD DIES
Parents, grandmother of Arizona boy arrested in his death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Arizona say the parents and grandmother of a 6-year-old boy found dead in his home from apparent malnourishment have been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse. Police said the parents told officers the boy and his 7-year-old brother had been kept in a closet for about 16 hours daily for a month and denied food at the family residence in Flagstaff. The parents told police the boys would steal food at night while the parents were asleep. Autopsy results are pending. Bond was set at $3 million apiece for the parents and grandmother. They did not have lawyers at their first court appearance.
MENTAL HEALTH-LEGISLATURE
Arizona governor signs mental heath legislation into law
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's governor has signed legislation aimed at preventing teenage suicides and requiring insurance companies to pay for mental health care under the same rules that apply to physical ailments. The House and Senate approved the measure unanimously Tuesday. The measure directs $8 million to cover mental health treatments for children and teens who are uninsured or underinsured. It creates a team of experts to review medical records of minors who take their own lives and make recommendations for reducing the number of suicides. Gov. Doug Ducey quickly signed it in a public ceremony.
PICACHO HOMICIDE CASE-ARREST
Woman arrested in connection with homicide in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide near Picacho last weekend. Pinal County Sheriff’s officials say deputies responded to reports of a fight and possible hit-and-run Saturday night about 15 miles north of Picacho. They say 53-year-old Peggy O’Neil was pronounced dead at the scene and 33-year-old Chanda Eckert was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Authorities say the killing doesn’t appear to be random as they believe the victim knew the suspect. It’s unclear if Eckert has a lawyer for her case yet.
HIGHWAY CLOSING-ARTILLERY TESTING
Highway to close parts of Friday for Army artillery testing
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A stretch of U.S. 95 north of Yuma will be closed several times Friday for 30-minute periods while a U.S. Army facility conducts artillery test firings. The closures of a 23-mile (37-kilometer) section of the highway north of Imperial Dam Road are planned between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for the Yuma Proving Ground's program to develop extended-range artillery. The Yuma Sun reports that the proving ground has been testing components of an extended range system for about four years. The component currently being tested is an autoloader that holds five projectiles and five propellant charges.
HOMELESSNESS AND HOUSING
Phoenix mayor seeks shared response to housing, homelessness
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is calling for a shared regional response to surging homelessness and lack of affordable housing in and around Phoenix. She says more money and longer term solutions are needed to tackle what she says is “a crisis situation.” Gallego on Tuesday proposed to add $3 million to the $20 million the city already spends each year on the problems of homelessness and too little affordable housing. She said other cities, Maricopa County and the state should also help more. She says she will ask the City Council on Wednesday to join her in asking city staff for an expanded plan to address homelessness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ARIZONA
Arizona confirms man in 20s is state's 2nd virus case
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man who came in direct contact with a coronavirus patient is now the state's second case. State and Maricopa County health officials said Tuesday that lab tests conducted the day before confirmed the man, who is in his 20s, has been infected with COVID-19. A county health official says the man, who resides in metro Phoenix, is in stable condition and recovering at home. The patient he came in contact with is someone outside of Arizona who had traveled to a community where the virus has spread. Public health workers have instructed those in close contact with the man to self-quarantine for 14 days.
FOREST SERVICE WORKER-SMUGGLING
Charges accuse Forest Service worker of smuggling migrants
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee has pleaded not guilty to federal charges accusing him of smuggling immigrants who were in the country illegally. The Arizona Daily Star reports that conspiracy and smuggling charges against 35-year-old Juan Antonio Corella accuse him of using a Forest Service truck in early January to pick up three migrants on a road near Douglas. Corella initially was released pending trial but that status was revoked after he was arrested again and accused of picking up five migrants on a personal vehicle from a stash house. An attorney representing Corella did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.