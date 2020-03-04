Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Third case of COVID-19 infection reported in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are reporting a third person who's tested positive for a new strain of coronavirus that appears to be spreading across the U.S. Two of the cases have been confirmed while the third one made public Tuesday is awaiting confirmation from federal health officials. The most recent patient is the sister of the woman whose infection had previously been confirmed. Both had been traveling together in Italy. Meanwhile, Florida health officials also expressed frustration that New York officials didn't inform them of the infection of a New York patient who had traveled to Miami. Florida learned about the case through the news media.
WRONGFULLY CONVICTED
Florida Senate OKs compensation for former death row inmate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida death row inmate who spent 43 years in prison for a murder authorities now say he didn't commit could soon receive more than $2 million in state compensation. The Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to compensate Clifford Williams for the time he spent in prison after being convicted of a 1976 Jacksonville murder. Williams spent four years on death row before being resentenced to life in prison. Investigators recently reexamined the case and determined he didn't commit the crime. Williams was freed last March.
GUATEMALAN MASSACRE DEPORTATION
US deports former Guatemalan soldier wanted in 1982 massacre
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities have deported a former Guatemalan sergeant who acknowledged participating in a 1982 massacre during the country's civil war. The Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 64-year-old Gilberto Jordan is the third Guatemalan soldier to be deported to face war crime charges in that massacre. After his U.S. arrest in 2010, Jordan pleaded guilty to making false statements on his naturalization forms regarding his military service and involvement in the killings. The Guatemalan government says he was a member of an elite Guatemalan force of soldiers who murdered 200 men, women and children in a Guatemalan village.
CHINESE ARRESTED-NAVY BASE
2 Chinese men plead guilty to photographing US Navy base
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Chinese men have pleaded guilty to illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base. Court records show Jielun Zhang and Yuhao Wang, both 24, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Key West federal court. They were charged with illegally photographing a U.S. defense installation. They could get up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. Sentencing is set for May 11. Since 2018, four Chinese nationals have been caught taking pictures of portions of Key West military bases.
DUI CRASH-SENTENCING
Judge sends man to prison for 40 years in fatal DUI case
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A judge in South Florida sentenced a man to 40 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a woman who was walking with her teenage daughter along Ocean Drive in Deerfield Beach. The crash killed 47-year-old Tina Cagnana. Her 16-year-old daughter wasn't injured. Court records show 43-year-old David Posta entered an open guilty plea last Thursday. That left the sentencing up to Broward Circuit Judge Michael Usan because an agreement couldn't be reached with prosecutors. Police caught Posta six hours after the crash. He told investigators he didn't stop because he knew his vehicle registration had expired.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Man accused of killing Orlando officer to claim insanity
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Defense attorneys say in court papers they will use the insanity defense during the upcoming trail of a 44-year-old Florida man accused of killing a police officer. Markeith Loyd is scheduled to stand trial in May for the Jan. 9, 2017, death of Lt. Debra Clayton as she tried to arrest him for killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon a month earlier. Last year jurors found Loyd guilty of first-degree murder in Dixon's death. He was sentenced to life in prison. Defense experts testified then that Loyd suffers from mental illnesses.
EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS
Florida bill targets 'phony baloney' use of support animals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida landlords wouldn't be able to prohibit emotional support animals, but people who falsely claim to need one could face jail time under a bill unanimously passed by the Senate. The bill passed Tuesday would ensure renters who need emotional support animals are protected. The legislation also would create penalties of up to 60 days and jail and a $500 fine for people who falsely or fraudulently claim to need the animals in order to move their pets into an apartment where they wouldn't otherwise be allowed.
RUSSIAN AGENT-FLORIDA
Mexican accused by US as Russian agent pleads not guilty
MIAMI (AP) — A Mexican scientist has pleaded not guilty to U.S. charges that he spied for Russia in Miami. The plea was entered in a brief hearing Tuesday by the attorney for 35-year-old Hector Cabrera Fuentes. Cabrera stood nearby in chains and a tan jail outfit but did not speak. Cabrera also has now been formally indicted on a charge of acting as a Russian agent without registering with the U.S. attorney general. He's not charged with espionage. The FBI says Cabrera was tasked by Russian intelligence to photograph the license plate of a U.S. informant at a Miami-area condominium complex.
AP-US-DISNEY-FIRST-MICKEY-RIDE
First ride featuring Mickey Mouse debuts at Disney World
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. was built on the shoulders of Mickey Mouse. So it may come as a surprise that there has never been a theme park attraction based on the lovable rodent. That's about to change with the debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway ride on Wednesday at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The ride gives visitors the impression that they are watching a cartoon featuring Mickey and Minnie come to life as the Disney characters look for the perfect place for a romantic picnic and then end up on a train ride on the “Runnamuck Railroad."
ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Bloomberg says contested convention 'only way I can win'
MIAMI (AP) — Mike Bloomberg acknowledged Tuesday he’s aiming for what some Democrats say would be the party’s worst nightmare: A contested convention. He told reporters that, "It’s the only way I can win.” The businessman is competing for votes in the primary for the first time Tuesday, when 14 states go to the polls. Though in a possible indication of his expectations for the day, Florida, where Bloomberg campaigned Tuesday, is not one of them. Bloomberg entered the race last November when Joe Biden was lagging in the polls, and skipped the first four primary states in favor of attempting to pick up enough delegates to stand as the moderate alternative to Bernie Sanders.