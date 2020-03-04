Multiple injuries confirmed in Randolph County after severe weather moves through

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - After a morning of severe weather in Randolph County, officials have confirmed that at least three people have been injured.
Those three injuries have been confirmed to have occurred in Cuthbert.
School is Randolph County are releasing students early because the schools are without power.
