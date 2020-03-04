One More Rainy Day!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A strong area of low pressure will push across the Southeast tomorrow. Ahead of it, multiple additional rounds of cold & heavy showers are expected tonight into tomorrow morning . A storm or two could become strong to severe south of Highway 80.
The main concern is flooding in central Alabama & Georgia, where an additional 1-3" of rain is forecast to fall over the next 36 hours. Isolated totals for this event could exceed 6". As a result, a flood watch is in effect until Thursday afternoon.
A cold front will sweep across the South on Friday, behind it, abundant sunshine & cooler temps. The weekend looks perfect with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s. Expect mild sunny afternoons & chilly starry nights.
Unfortunately, we return to a wet, cloudy, and warm pattern next week!
