Russell County voters turn out on Super Tuesday

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - People in 14 states, including Alabama, cast ballots in that national primary and local races to pick the nation’s potential next president.
Voters in Russell County didn’t let the rainy weather stop them from making it to the polls. One Phenix City man said you shouldn’t let anything deter you from voting.
“It’s the most important thing you can do for your country," said Mark Davis. "It’s the most important thing you can do for your local citizen group. It’s the most important things\ you can do for your community. Rain, shine, thunder, snow.”
Alabamians are also voted on an amendment that, if passed, would make school board members appointed by the governor instead of elected. A Phenix City teacher gave his take.
“I do understand the people that want it to be elected officials. I guess my big concern as a teacher is that we get the right people in the position to make those decisions,” said Joshua Riles.
Others wanted school board members to be elected as they are now.
“My choice is I would rather that the person be voted in of my choice rather than appointed," said Bettye Banks.
Some Democrats in Alabama picked who they wanted to go up against President Trump in the November election and one voter said her top pick dropped out of the race. She said she will be happy with any winner of this presidential primary.
“Whoever comes in, I would be happy either one. Our duty as American citizens is to vote,” said Sophie Kowalewski.
