Authorities respond to several accidents across the Valley as rain continues to fall

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several wrecks across the Chattahoochee Valley backed up traffic Wednesday as rain continued to fall, which includes a fatal accident in the 5300 block of Woodruff Farm Rd. in Columbus.
According to Muscogee County’s Coroner: 26-year-old Keisha Edwards of Atlanta had a car accident, got out of her car and was walking around.
That’s when Coroner Buddy Bryan said another driver on the other side of Woodruff Farm Road ran her car up a telephone guide wire, which broke the pole on Edwards’ side of the road, reportedly hitting and killing her.
Flooded streets also posed problems Wednesday. Across the river in East Alabama, U.S. 431 flooded on both the north and southbound sides in Eufaula Wednesday evening.
Wednesday night, two vehicles hydroplaned off the road getting stuck in several feet of water on Alabama 95 just off U.S. 431.
Eufaula resident Chuck Dole lives on Alabama 95 and said the road has flooded like this five to six times since he’s lived there for the past 30 years.
“These folks come down through here, you know, and probably running 50 to 60 miles per hour, seen all the water running over the road, and they should have slowed down," Dole said.
Dole said he moved his trucks to higher ground because he expected the flooding.
“I knew it was going to be bad because, you know, there’s a lot of drainage that comes through here that comes off of 431 and all and there’s a pipe here. But it just ain’t big enough to handle it," Dole explained.
The Alabama Department of Transportation closed the area at the intersection of Highways 95 and 431, also at the entrance to Woodlawn Estates due to water over the road Wednesday night.
AAA recommends not using cruise control in wet weather because the chance of losing control of the car can increase in wet conditions. AAA also suggests drivers to slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the car in front of you.
