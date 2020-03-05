Central-Talbotton falls in state championship, 55-50

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A late surge in the 4th quarter wasn’t enough to get the Central-Talbotton girls basketball team past Wheeler County, as the Hawks fell just short of a state championship in Macon with a 55-50 score.
Wheeler took a seven-point lead with 1:28 to go in the game when Keonya Mincey’s free throw put the Bulldogs up 51-44. It seemed like the Bulldogs would walk away with the win, but it certainly didn’t come easily. Central went on a quick run, scoring six points in the next 40 seconds to cut the lead to 51-50.
With 48 seconds to go, Wheeler was able to run out more than 30 seconds of clock before Central fouled Mincey, sending her to the free throw line with 15 seconds to go. She mad both of her free throws to make it 53-50 Bulldogs. Wheeler County came up with the steal on Central’s next possession, and made two more free throws to take a 55-50 lead, which wound up being the final score.
“We just didn’t get it done,” Central-Talbotton coach Calvin Epps said. “We had an opportunity, but things didn’t fall for us and we had a few turnovers at the end. Like I said, just didn’t get it done. They gave it their all though, so that’s all we want. They gave it their all.”
Bernyla Sparks led the way for Central-Talbotton with a double-double, 24 points and 13 rebounds. Shakemia Marshall also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Wheeler County’s Mincey had 23 points, while teammate Samerria Bryant finished with a double-double as well, with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
