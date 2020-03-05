Columbus man charged with child molestation makes court appearance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man facing child sex charges appeared before a judge Thursday morning.
25-year-old Charles Boston was taken into custody last Wednesday. Boston is facing multiple charges, including, child molestation and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
A detective with the Columbus Police Department said Boston used to babysit the 13-year-old victim and has a past relationship with the victim’s aunt. The relationship between Boston and the victim allegedly started through interaction of Facebook.
Boston and the victim contacted each other more than 150 times from June to July 2019. The victim’s mother discovered the messages that indicated Boston and her daughter had sexual intercourse several times.
Boston’s case was bound over to Superior Court without bond. He has been ordered to have no physical or electronic contact with the victim or her family.
