CSU men and women sweep USC Aiken to move to PBC Tournament semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two games. Two sites. Same results.
Both the Columbus State men’s and women’s basketball teams beat USC Aiken in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday to advance to the conference’s semifinals this weekend.
The CSU women hosted the Pacers, winning 75-64 at the Lumpkin Center. Valeria Merlos came off the bench to lead the way with 23 points, including seven treys, while Eboni Williams had 14 points and Aujana Dawkins added 13.
The Lady Cougars closed out the first half on a 13-7 run to take a six-point lead to the locker room, then pulled away in the second half.
The Cougar men had an easier time of it, beating the Pacers 87-65 at the Convocation Center in Aiken, S.C. Bryant Givens was leading scorer for the Cougars with 21 points, including six three-pointers. Hunter Preston added 15 points.
The PBC Tournament semifinals and finals will be played at Lander University. The Cougars face regular season champion UNC Pembroke in the men’s semis at Noon ET on Saturday, while the women face the host Lady Bearcats at 5 pm ET. The championship games are set for Sunday in Greenwood, S.C.
