Deadly crash on Annalue Dr. claims life of Auburn man

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One man in Auburn is dead after a late-night crash on Annalue Dr.
The two-vehicle accident happened on Mar. 3 at approximately 10:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Annalue Dr. in Auburn.
32-year-old Acarius Cartelle Harper reportedly died instantly when the vehicle he was driving was struck by another vehicle, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.
Coroner Harris pronounced Harper dead at the scene of the crash from multiple blunt force injuries.
Harper is believed to have been traveling west on Annalue Dr. when he lost control of his vehicle and swerved into oncoming traffic and was struck by a vehicle with two occupants.
The driver and passenger of that vehicle were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Speed and wet road conditions may have been a factor.
Auburn police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.
