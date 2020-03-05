Finally, Some Drier Days Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another round of rain and storms today, there is finally a light at the end of the tunnel as we prepare for four dry days in a row. Skies will clear tonight and we will see a good supply of sunshine for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Look for lows in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Going into Sunday and Monday, we will see an increase in clouds and in our temperatures - with highs in the 60s and 70s. Look for a chance of showers by Tuesday of next week with the rain coverage at 30-50%, and then isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s nothing through then that should cause any additional flooding concerns for us. Our next ‘bigger’ storm system should move in late next week and into next weekend with scattered storms Friday and Saturday. We’ll fine tune the timing as we get a little bit closer.