Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Trent Forrest’s putback with 3.8 seconds left capped a ferocious late charge and No. 7 Florida State beat Notre Dame 73-71 to move closer to an Atlantic Coast Conference title. Forrest’s basket gave the Seminoles just their second lead all night. Their other lead was 5-4 in the opening minutes. M.J. Walker scored 16 of his 21 points over the final 8:40 and FSU charged back from a 61-48 deficit. Forrest added 15 points and Devin Vassell scored 13 for the Seminoles. Prentiss Hubb led Notre Dame with 24 points, 19 in the first half.
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson is about to collect a whole slew of records. Most 3-pointers by any player in either of his first two NBA seasons. Most 3-pointers by a Miami Heat player in a season. And he’s already tied the league record for most 3-pointers by an undrafted player in a season. He’s not just going to break them. He might smash them. There are 20 games left in the season, and Robinson is up to 225 3-pointers — the most recent nine coming in Miami’s 116-113 win over Orlando on Wednesday night.
MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them coming from beyond the arc, and the Miami Heat hit a franchise-record 22 3-pointers in their 116-113 win over the Magic. Goran Dragic scored 25 points and added nine assists, Kelly Olynyk scored 16 on a perfect shooting night and Jimmy Butler finished with 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Miami won its fourth straight. Terrence Ross scored 35 and hit a season-high eight 3-pointers for the Magic, who have dropped three straight yet remain in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — So much for the notion the Arnold Palmer Invitational wouldn't be as attractive when its namesake was no longer around. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and a host of other top players at Bay Hill this week give the tournament its strongest field since Palmer died in September 2016. The tournament in Orlando is holding its own against a schedule that features two World Golf Championships and The Players Championship in the weeks leading up to the Masters. And it shows that it's getting harder to distinguish among tournaments. Players have more good options than ever.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin, and No. 22 Virginia earned its seventh victory in a row by beating Miami 46-44. Six of the Cavaliers' victories during the streak have been by a total of 13 points. Junior Jay Huff led Virginia with 17 points _ and they were the Cavaliers' first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Virginia hasn’t lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville. The teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville. Miami lost its third game in a row.
UNDATED (AP) — NASCAR's first race in 2021 will take place on a road course. It's part of a Speedweeks shakeup at Daytona International Speedway. The track announced several changes to the start of the annual racing season. They include running the exhibition Busch Clash on the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the Daytona infield. There will also be seven races as well as Daytona 500 pole qualifying in a six-day span. The tweaks eliminate two traditional off days at the track leading into NASCAR’s premier event, the Daytona 500.
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have given their spring training home a deep clean as a proactive measure after a man in Manatee County tested positive for coronavirus. Pirates spokesman Brian Warecki says workers sanitized the clubhouse, the press box, concession stands and other areas of LECOM Park in an “overabundance of caution.” LECOM Park is located in downtown Bradenton, which is in the middle of Manatee County. The cleaning was done on Tuesday, which was a scheduled day off for the team.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Florida pulled away late in the game with a 10-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Noah Locke, and the Gators beat Georgia 66-54. The win strengthens Florida's NCAA Tournament credentials. Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 18 points. Locke had 17. Anthony Edwards had 14 points in what is expected to be his final home game for Georgia. Edwards, who is the nation's top freshman scorer, is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft. Florida recovered after trailing by 13 points early. The Gators rallied after trailing by 22 in last month's win over Georgia.