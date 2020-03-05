Lee Co. woman convicted of causing death of her baby due to meth use

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County woman has been convicted Wednesday following the death of her baby.
Cherith Shoemaker was convicted by Lee County jury of chemical endangerment of a child causing death.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said the baby died as a result of Shoemaker’s meth use. He said Shoemaker used meth up to the day she gave birth. Hughes said the baby had five times more meth in his system than Shoemaker did.
Hughes said Shoemaker give birth to the baby in bathtub, wrapped him in a towel, and tossed him in a corner, and cleared the scene.
Hughes said the crime is a felony and is punishable of up to life in prison.
