National Beverage: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $26.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had net income of 57 cents.
The soft drink and seltzer maker posted revenue of $222.8 million in the period.
National Beverage shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.25, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.
