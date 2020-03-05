National Infantry Museum in Columbus celebrates winning title of Best Free Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus is celebrating on Wednesday.
Wednesday marked the proclamation of National Infantry Museum Day as the museum recently received its second win as USA Today’s Best Free Museum.
The event was commemorated with appearance from Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson, Command Sgt. Maj. of the Maneuver Center, Martin Celestine, and David Hanselman, regional director of Army Museums. 200 Army trainees were also in attendance.
“It’s a reaffirmation of all of the work that our volunteers and our staff have put into it and allows us bragging rights like anybody else who is number one,” said Ret. Brigadier Pete Jones. “We're the best free museum, not the Smithsonian, not the National Marine Corp Museum in Quantico. We are the best free museum in the United States based on voters’ choice."
Carver High School’s drum line also performed at the ceremony.
