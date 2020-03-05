One More Round of Storms Before Some Cool Sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday morning brings us another round of rain and thunderstorms, but fortunately rain coverage will slowly diminish throughout the afternoon with sunshine back in the forecast for Friday. In the meantime, an additional inch of rain is possible today on top of the widespread 3-5” of rain we’ve already received here in the Valley since Monday. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening, and the Chattahoochee River is still at minor flood stage, potentially rising to 32 feet today.