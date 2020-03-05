Severe weather causes damage and injuries in Cuthbert, Ga.

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - At least three people were injured following a severe thunderstorm in Cuthbert, Georgia Wednesday.
Reportedly, there were power lines out and trees down in some areas. A tree fell on top of one home and and injuring an eight year old girl.
The severe thunderstorm rolled through Randolph County and reportedly left two other people injured. The American Red Cross is knocked on doors of homes to check on families. The mother of the eight-year-old girl said she was working and called to check on her mother and children when she heard screaming.
“I called home to see, and then the neighbor, he came out and helped them both out the house,” said Kimbrell Pinkins.
She said her daughter is fine now. She was taken to the emergency room and a neighbor helped the family.
The Cuthbert Fire Department is asking people to avoid the areas where power lines are down and trees have fallen.
