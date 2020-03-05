Temporary overseas Aflac employee tests positive for coronavirus in Japan

KOBE, Japan (WTVM) - A temporary employee at Aflac’s Kobe call center in Japan has tested positive for coronavirus.
The unidentified individual’s test came back positive for the virus on the evening of March 3 after attending an event in Osaka, Japan where multiple people have contracted the virus, according to a translated press release.
The employee had no face-to-face interactions with customers and call center operations are unaffected.
Aflac says they will be disinfecting the facility as an immediate response.
Additionally, they have instructed the affected person to refrain from reporting to the office. The ten people who came in close contact with the infected individual have also been instructed to stay home from work and continuously monitor their health conditions. Past activities of the infected person and those in close contact with them are also being investigated.
The Columbus-based company is also taking further measures to prevent spread of the virus like staggering work hours and limiting face-to-face interactions and restricting domestic and overseas business trips.
Aflac Japan continues to operate as normal.
