Beautiful Weekend Ahead!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will continue our dry streak of weather into the weekend with plenty of sunshine both day and highs in the 60s. Look for temperatures in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday mornings. For early next week, look for an increase in clouds on Monday with highs back in the lower 70s. Rain will return Tuesday with a 40-50% coverage of showers in the area, with some rain lingering into Wednesday and Thursday. I don’t see anything in the way of severe weather or rain that would cause any additional flooding problems across the Valley, however. Another system will bring us some showers Friday and Saturday and highs will stay in the 70s all week long, perhaps pushing 80 degrees by next weekend!