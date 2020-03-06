Columbus musician performs James Brown classic on The Voice and wows judges

Columbus musician performs James Brown classic on The Voice and wows judges
Columbus musician performs James Brown classic on The Voice and wows judges (Source: YouTube)
By Olivia Gunn | March 6, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 2:18 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus musician recently got a four-chair turn on The Voice.

Mike Jerel wowed the judges on The Voice with a performance of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”

“Everything you did was done with such a level of confidence,” said John Legend of Jerel’s performance. “Note for note, you had a plan, you knew where you wanted to go, and your voice had so much fire.”

His performance aired Monday.

Watch the performance below:

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.