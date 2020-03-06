Columbus musician performs James Brown classic on The Voice and wows judges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus musician recently got a four-chair turn on The Voice.
Mike Jerel wowed the judges on The Voice with a performance of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.”
“Everything you did was done with such a level of confidence,” said John Legend of Jerel’s performance. “Note for note, you had a plan, you knew where you wanted to go, and your voice had so much fire.”
His performance aired Monday.
Watch the performance below:
