2 JSU students exposed to Coronavirus patient

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Two JSU students, who are not symptomatic, were exposed to a Coronavirus patient in Georgia Saturday. School leaders say the exposure was “minimal."
The students do not have Coronavirus and are under a two-week self-quarantine. School leaders say they are working to be very transparent about the situation and they are doing everything they can to protect everyone at JSU.
The students did go to classes after the minimal exposure, but they are not on campus now.
School leaders say operations on campus will continue to go on as expected.
Calhoun County emergency officials say they had a task force already prepared to respond to something like this.
In an interview with WBRC FOX6 News, Alabama Department of Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “In the case of the JSU students, our department is aware of this case and has been in contact with the folks who are taking care of these patients, and the persons themselves, and so when someone is actually found to be in contact, then we advise them to isolate themselves at home and we monitor them for 14 days.”
ORIGINAL: The acting president of Jacksonville State University confirms two JSU students have come into contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with COVID-19 or the coronavirus.
In a letter to students and staff Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr. said the possible contact occurred six days ago, out-of-state, and the JSU students have no symptoms.
Although the students did attend classes after the exposure, they are not currently on campus.
Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr. said school leaders are working proactively with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect the campus and community and taking necessary precautions.
Right now there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Alabama nor on JSU’s campus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.