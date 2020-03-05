Lady Panthers prepare for state finals

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s only one game remaining on the prep basketball schedule for area teams, an all-area showdown for the GHSA 4A girls state title.
The Americus-Sumter Lady Panthers have been here before as a program. But a state title four years ago means this is an all-new crew heading to Macon, and they know they'll have their hands full when they face Troup.
The Lady Panthers go into the state title game with a 28-2 record and the attitude they've had all season long.
“We’re always the underdog,” said head coach Sherri Harris. “We were 20-something-and-oh nobody knows us, so we always use that to our advantage. It’s kind of like us-against-the world.”
De’Asia Ford echoed her sentiment. “Everyone still is kind of counting us out,” said the senior guard. “Nno one expected to beat Spalding, Marist, Luella, and here we are. We’re going to play for a state championship.”
They definitely did it the hard way, gutting out an overtime win over Luella in the state semifinals last Friday in Fort Valley, playing all-out full-court press and doing it with just seven players in the rotation. There's only one way to pull that off.
“It’s pretty much conditioning,” said senior guard Trinity Jones. “We condition a lot. We were trained for this mentally and physically. We were pretty much prepared throughout the whole season.”
“We try to imbed into them that no quit, no quit,” Harris said. “We’re not quitting no matter the situation, and always believe. When you get a group of young ladies that really believe in your system, and they’ll do anything and work hard, you always have a chance.”
Now comes that one more game with the big trophy at stake. There's only one way to approach it said senior center Brianna Pope.
“It’s pretty much how we approached every game this season,” said Pope, “but with a little more intensity. Knowing it’s our last game, we’ve got to come harder, come with everything. I want to see intensity. We’ll be in focus and just having the same game plan, having the same mindset, to win this ring on Friday.”
Americus-Sumter and Troup tip things off Friday morning at 11 am ET at the Macon Centreplex.
