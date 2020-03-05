Lady Tigers seek first-ever state basketball crown

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s only one game remaining on the prep basketball schedule for area teams, an all-area showdown for the GHSA 4A girls state title.
The Troup Tigers are looking to add a state title trophy to the case for the first time ever, but they know it's going to take a big effort to get past Americus-Sumter, a program that claimed the championship just four years ago.
Last Friday, the Lady Tigers reached uncharted territory. They'd been to the Final Four before but they'd never gotten past the semifinals.This time it was different. They're heading to the title game for the first time in program history after beating defending champ Carver.
“This group of girls right here, they’re special,” said head coach Carla Thornton. “Not only do we have talent, but I have some role players, I have girls on the bench that are cheering that are preparing us for these teams that we play against, so from the top to the bottom of my team, everybody has a role and they do it well.”
“It takes a lot of hard work, determination, you’ve got to stay focused,” junior guard Jada Green said. “You’ve just got to have that grind to you.”
The Tigers have been rolling all season long. The only blemish on their record is a loss in the regional finals at Sandy Creek, which served as a huge wake-up call according to senior forward Amber Gilbert.
“It was a lesson learned,” Gilbert said. “It made us work harder, even harder after that loss. We knew what we had to do to accomplish what we accomplished up to now.”
Troup's signature is defensive intensity. The Lady Tigers press hard, force turnovers, and get transition buckets. They’re aware they'll have to turn the volume up to 11 versus equally defensive minded Americus-Sumter.
“My girls, we love defense,” Thornton said. “So many teams right now all love to shoot the ball with Steph Curry and them all shooting, but that’s not my focus. I’m not trying to set up plays to score a lot of points. We just want to play defense, create steals, create turnovers. I think everybody gets involved when you play good defense.”
“Defense wins games,” Gilbert said. “I’ve got faith in us and I know what we can do, what we’re capable of doing.”
“It’s going to take us working together,” said Green, “listening, staying focused, and being determined.”
Troup and Americus-Sumter tip things off Friday morning at 11 am ET at the Macon Centreplex.
