Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

Bernie Sanders contrasts himself with Biden at Phoenix rally
PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders drew a sharp contrast between himself and Joe Biden in his first major campaign rally since the two emerged on top after Super Tuesday. The Vermont senator blasted the former vice president at a rally in Phoenix for taking money from billionaires and accepting the help of a super PAC. Sanders says his campaign is for the working class. He's looking to recapture the momentum that powered him through early states before Biden surged in South Carolina and many Super Tuesday primaries.
Flagstaff police sorting conflicting stories in boy's death
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Police records show that the parents of a 6-year-old boy facing murder and other charges in his death initially attributed his malnourished state to a medical condition, and to ingesting diet or caffeine pills. That's before allegedly telling police that they kept the boy and his brother in a closet and gave them little to eat. The parents and the child's grandmother remain jailed on a $3 million bond. A complaint filed this week accuses them of murder, kidnapping and physically abusing the boy and his older brother. A public defender for Archibeque says she will plead not guilty. Attorneys have not been named for the other two.
Court: Arizona man convicted of murder is parole eligible
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a judge made an error when he sentenced a man to life in prison with the possibility of parole in a 1995 killing because state lawmakers had previously done away with parole. The high court concluded Abelardo Chaparro’s improper punishment that allows for parole will stand despite protests from the state. The dispute centers on how a trial judge worded the sentence that Chaparro received in the fatal shooting of Reynaldo Martinez in Phoenix. About 290 inmates in Arizona prisons may have similar sentences and it's unclear whether the ruling will apply to them.
Bloomberg to fund anti-Trump operation in 6 critical states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Bloomberg is out of the Democratic presidential race, but he's not done trying to beat President Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman is funding an anti-Trump operation in six battleground states in an effort to oust the Republican president in November. Bloomberg will tap his vast fortune to pay for field offices in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will be done through an independent expenditure committee that can't coordinate with any campaign, though Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden. It's unclear how his organization will operate if Biden is not the nominee, as aides to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders say they wouldn't want Bloomberg's help.
ASU warns against some spring break travel in wake of virus
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University students and staff are being urged to avoid travel to countries with a high number of coronavirus cases over spring break. University President Michael Crow released a statement Thursday, just a few days before the start of the school's week-long hiatus. Crow reiterated that U.S. health officials consider China, Iran, Italy and South Korea high-risk areas for COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also deems Japan and Hong Kong as a risk. Crow says anyone who travels from those countries must undergo a two-week self-quarantine at home or at an off-campus residence. However, nobody is officially enforcing such quarantines.
Appeals court sides with asylum-seekers on Trump policy
PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. appeals court says a partial ban on asylum doesn’t apply to anyone who arrived at the border before the policy was announced last summer. The Trump administration announced in July it would deny asylum to anyone who traveled through another country without applying there first. Immigrant advocates sued on behalf of asylum-seekers who had arrived at the border before the policy but hadn’t been allowed to ask for asylum because of a different rule requiring them to wait on an unofficial list. That other rule, known widely as “metering” makes asylum-seekers wait months before they can even walk up to a border crossing and make an asylum claim.
Group: Confederate flag will no longer fly in Tucson parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The committee that puts on the Tucson Rodeo Parade says they will no longer allow the Confederate flag to be displayed in the annual event that dates back to 1925. The group says they’ll continue to use the "Stars and Bars" flag in the procession's color guard alongside all the flags of entities that governed Tucson, including Spain and Mexico. Concerns were raised last week by Tucson City Councilwoman Lane Santa Cruz. She submitted an opinion piece to the Arizona Daily Star that she had heard several complaints from residents of her west-side district about the presence of the Confederate flag in the parade.
Big second half pushes Arizona past Washington State 83-62
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Nico Mannion scored 15 of 23 his points in the second half, Zeke Nnaji added 21 and Arizona raced away from Washington State for an 83-62 victory. The Wildcats labored through a lethargic first half, managing to keep the Cougars close behind Nnaji's 14 first-half points. Mannion took over in the second half and Arizona turned a close game into a rout with a 26-0 run to end a three-game losing streak. Isaac Bonton led the Cougars with 21 points