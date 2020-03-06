Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BLOOMBERG
Bloomberg to fund anti-Trump operation in 6 critical states
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mike Bloomberg is out of the Democratic presidential race, but he's not done trying to beat President Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman is funding an anti-Trump operation in six battleground states in an effort to oust the Republican president in November. Bloomberg will tap his vast fortune to pay for field offices in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. It will be done through an independent expenditure committee that can't coordinate with any campaign, though Bloomberg has endorsed Joe Biden. It's unclear how his organization will operate if Biden is not the nominee, as aides to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders say they wouldn't want Bloomberg's help.
AP-US-2020-CENSUS
Facebook drops Trump ads after Pelosi cites census confusion
Facebook has started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump directing people to a survey. The decision came Thursday, hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Facebook for the ads, saying people would confuse the survey with the once-a-decade head count. Similar mailings have been distributed around the U.S. Democratic House leaders on Thursday sent a letter to the Republican National Committee, demanding a stop to any mailings or online ads that resemble Census Bureau documents. Census Bureau officials have been on alert for online misinformation aimed at confusing people about the once-a-decade head count.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida Gov: New coronavirus case brings state's total to 4
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says another state resident has tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Santa Rosa County man is in his 70s and has underlying health conditions. DeSantis says the man had also recently traveled internationally. This brings to four the number of people who've tested positive for the virus in Florida. The governor also said five Florida residents who'd traveled in China have been quarantined elsewhere after testing positive for the virus. On Wednesday, officials announced that a 64-year-old Florida man tested positive in Washington state.
AP-FL-VIRUS OUTBREAK-ORLANDO TOURISM
Conventions hurt by coronavirus fears but not theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Three convention groups have canceled their conferences in Orlando, Florida over concerns about the new coronavirus. But local officials said Thursday that individual leisure travel to the most visited destination in the U.S. appears to be unaffected by coronavirus fears. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says the the cancellations of the three conventions represented a local economic impact of $154 million. No case of the new coronavirus has been detected in the county. The nearest case in Florida was at least 65 miles away in the Tampa area. President Donald Trump and several administration health officials had been slated to speak at one of the canceled conventions.
BC-US-FACE-BITING ATTACK
Prosecution doctor: Killer insane when he bit victim's face
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecution psychiatrist has concluded that a Florida college student was legally insane when he fatally attacked a couple and chewed off the man's face. The findings bolster the case of Austin Harrouff's attorneys. They are preparing an insanity defense when Harrouff is tried for the 2016 killings of John and Michelle Stevens. Dr. Gregory Landrum concluded in a report filed this week that Harrouff was so mentally ill when he killed the Stevenses that he did not know right from wrong. When deputies arrived at the couple's home, they found Michelle Stevens dead and Harrouff on top of her husband, chewing on his face.
RACE RIOT-FLORIDA
Senate OKs bill to educate Floridians about 1920 race riots
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A 100-year-old Election Day massacre of African-Americans in a small central Florida town could become part of school lessons and Museum of Florida History exhibits. The Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would help educate Floridians about the Ocoee Election Day Riots. The 1920 riots began after an effort to register black voters. One of the organizers was lynched, and a white mob set fire to all the town's black homes. An estimated 60 black residents were killed. The bill seeks to incorporate lessons about the riots in the state's black history curriculum. It also directs the Department of State promote the massacre.
MOTHERS BOND
Florida mothers united in tragedy push lawmakers to act
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida mothers are lobbying lawmakers to make schools safer after each lost a child to tragedies at school. For the past two years, Lori Alhadeff has been working with other grief-stricken parents to make schools safer after her daughter Alyssa and 16 others died in the Parkland school shooting two years ago. And in recent months, Laurie Giordano has been pushing the Florida Legislature to pass a law requiring schools to do better in addressing heat-related deaths. Her son Zach collapsed two summers ago during football practice in the sweltering heat and died 11 days later. Both moms got good news Thursday when lawmakers heeded their calls and won passage of their respective legislation.
FLORIDA-DEATH ROW CASE
Judge tries tactic to get inmate to talk: Send in Mom
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge took an unusual step to try to persuade an inmate to testify during a hearing: He asked the inmate's mother to have a word with him in private. Pinellas County Judge Pat Siracusa spent Thursday morning trying to get Jack Pearcy to talk about the 1985 murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio. The inmate declined. Pearcy is serving a life sentence for his 1987 conviction in the death. Co-defendant James Dailey faces execution for the same crime. Dailey's attorneys say Pearcy signed sworn testimony in December stating Dailey had nothing to do with the killing. They sought the testimony in hopes of sparing Dailey's life.
AP-US-ENT-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MUSIC-FESTIVAL
Virus fears will postpone Miami's Ultra music festival
MIAMI (AP) — Fears of the new coronavirus have led to postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami. City officials say an official announcement is expected Friday. It's likely Ultra could be postponed until 2021. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez had said at an earlier press conference that Ultra should not go forward because of the coronavirus concerns. It wasn't immediately clear how the postponement will affect people who bought tickets. Among the acts scheduled to perform are David Guetta, The Chainsmokers, Afrojack, Cash Cash, Martin Garrix and Galantis.
BC-US-BEAR ATTACK-FLORIDA
Man scratched by black bear outside Florida home
GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a black bear attacked a man outside his Florida Panhandle home, scratching him on the chest. The man wasn't seriously hurt. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the attack occurred Wednesday evening near Gulf Breeze, south of Pensacola. Officials say the man was on his porch when the bear approached and scratched him. The man declined medical attention. Traps were set to capture the bear. Officials say if the target bear is captured, it will be humanely killed. The wildlife comission said it hadn't received any recent reports of other bear-related incidents in the area.