A Long Overdue Stretch of Dry Weather Begins!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another prolonged stretch of wet weather, dry sunshine greets us again on Friday morning and fortunately will stick around for a few days! A cold front moving across the Southeast will help drop temperatures down into the 30s over Saturday and Sunday morning, and bring blustery conditions to the Valley today. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6PM ET this evening, with gusts of up to 30 MPH possible, which could be problematic with how saturated the soils are in our area after 3-5” of rain since Monday.