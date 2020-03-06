A Long Overdue Stretch of Dry Weather Begins!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After another prolonged stretch of wet weather, dry sunshine greets us again on Friday morning and fortunately will stick around for a few days! A cold front moving across the Southeast will help drop temperatures down into the 30s over Saturday and Sunday morning, and bring blustery conditions to the Valley today. A Wind Advisory is in effect through 6PM ET this evening, with gusts of up to 30 MPH possible, which could be problematic with how saturated the soils are in our area after 3-5” of rain since Monday.
Sunny skies stick around for the weekend at least with highs staying a touch below average in the low 60s. More clouds return by Monday though ahead of an unsettled and warmer pattern taking over for next week. Highs will surge into the 70s each day, but fortunately for now forecast rainfall totals don’t look as highs next week. We’ll keep an eye out for any severe weather concerns closer to next weekend, too.
