Loved ones release balloons in Columbus in remembrance of UGA student killed in crash (Source: None)
By Olivia Gunn | March 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 6:31 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered in Columbus Friday to remember a University of Georgia (UGA) student who died in a car accident in Athens.

The group prayed before releasing red and black balloons at Double Churches Park in honor of 18-year-old Martell Robinson. Robinson was a Northside High School graduate and a freshman at UGA with aspirations of becoming a lawyer.

Investigators said Robinson’s vehicle crashed into a rock wall last Friday.

His family is still raising funds for his funeral through a GoFundMe account. The funeral will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7 at North Highland Church in Columbus.

