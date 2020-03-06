MCSD and MEEF honor 56 teacher of the candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District partnered with the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation (MEEF) Thursday to recognize several teachers.
56 teachers in the Muscogee County School District received teacher of the year honors. MEEF shows appreciation to teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom.
The process will narrow out the top three teachers.
Those honored receive financial awards and will have their stories showcased prior to a gala May 7.
