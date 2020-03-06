Ole Times Country Buffet coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A popular southern buffet will soon be in Columbus.
Ole Times Country Buffet will be located in the old Ryan’s on Manchester Expressway later this year.
For those unfamiliar with the restaurant, Ole Times is what’s considered “true southern cooking country buffet” with a wide selection of southern cooked food.
Some if its accolades include being voted No. 1 in Southern Cooking and Best Country Buffet in South Georgia and North Florida by the readers of the Valdosta Times for 11 consecutive years.
Customers can expect the restaurant to open in May.
