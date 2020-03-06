Organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley release statements on precautions to prevent coronavirus spread

Organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley release statements on precautions to prevent coronavirus spread
(Source: CDC)
By Olivia Gunn | March 6, 2020 at 12:17 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 12:17 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses and organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in their workplace environments.

Cases of the coronavirus have shown up in 13 states.

Companies such as TSYS and Synovus are prioritizing the health of employees and taking extra measures to keep them safe.

Several business and organizations have released statements regarding the coronavirus and the precautions in place to prevent an outbreak. See the statements below.

The Muscogee County School District follows the recommended actions, for pandemic planning, as provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Georgia Department of Public Health.
The Army is taking precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness. We will continue to evaluate current day-to-day operations to ensure the safety of all of our Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel. We encourage all personnel to follow the guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information posted to social media is not accurate and there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Martin Army Community Hospital or Fort Benning."
The health, safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority and we continue to monitor reports from the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the Coronavirus. Given the significant concern around the Coronavirus, we instituted a company-wide moratorium on corporate travel to Asia Pacific countries, excluding Australia and New Zealand in early February.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.