Organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley release statements on precautions to prevent coronavirus spread

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Businesses and organizations in the Chattahoochee Valley are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in their workplace environments.
Cases of the coronavirus have shown up in 13 states.
Companies such as TSYS and Synovus are prioritizing the health of employees and taking extra measures to keep them safe.
Several business and organizations have released statements regarding the coronavirus and the precautions in place to prevent an outbreak. See the statements below.
