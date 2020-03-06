Phenix City community members gather for 7th annual Mayor’s Unity Prayer Breakfast

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The seventh annual Mayor’s Unity in Prayer Breakfast was held Thursday in Phenix City.
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe invited the community to join him for prayer at the Martin Idle Hour Park Community Center.
"The main thing is that we can come together and pray for our community, our cities, and our region and ask God for his grace and mercy to continue to show up in our community,” said Lowe. “And that's what this is all about. But we're just thankful for this day and it's an opportunity, and it shows what we can do as a community."
Attendees gathered in groups to pray for the protection for all public safety personnel, the Phenix City School system, unity and peace for all Phenix City citizens, and wisdom and grace for elected officials.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.