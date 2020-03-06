Reginald Thompson announces candidacy for Columbus Municipal Court Clerk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man announced Friday that he’s officially running for municipal court clerk.
Reginald Thompson made the announcement at the City Services building on Macon Road with his family and friends alongside him.
Thompson has been in Columbus for over 30 years and said he wants to continue having a leadership role in the community.
"This is a city-wide elected position and I will do everything for the citizens of Columbus,” said Thompson. “And I have integrity and I will do as I say and say as I do. And I look forward to continuing professionalism and customer service and it will be user friendly as always."
Thompson is currently running uncontested.
