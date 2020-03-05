Singleton signs with Shorter Hawks

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another area athlete is heading to the next level to continue his career. Demetri Singleton of Calvary Christian School signed a football scholarship with Shorter University on Thursday afternoon.
Singleton was the top defensive lineman for the Knights the past three seasons, racking up 144 career tackles, including 37 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He also played on the offensive line for Calvary, and he indicated that he will be playing on the offensive line for the Hawks.
“My faith matters to me. Coach Boatwright and the coaching staff exemplified Christ in everything that they do, a great coaching staff, so they brought me under their wing and I appreciate the opportunity.”
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.