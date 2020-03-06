State Senate candidate hosts candidacy discussion during town hall meeting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A town hall meeting was held in Columbus Thursday for an attorney who’s running for Senate.
Teddy Reese hopes to improve the community and make it better place for everyone. The meeting allowed attendees to learn more about Reese and also share information.
One of the main topics discussed as focusing on what’s impacting the community. Reese pin-pointed recent killings in the area.
“Running for state Senate means a lot to me, but it’s not about me,” said Reese. “It’s about the people. It’s never been about me. It’s been what can we do to improve the community. It’s about what we can do to provide for the people in our community. It’s about what we can do to make the 15th senatorial district a better place for everyone.”
Reese’s slogan for his campaign is “Ready for Teddy.” He was ready for the audience members’ questions and concerns as he continues to campaign for Senate. Reese is running against incumbent Ed Harbison.
